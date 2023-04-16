Politics

Ukrainian Foreign Minister to visit Baghdad tomorrow

Ukrainian Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Premier Muhammed Shia' al-Sudani, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Al-Sahhaf added.
Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine speaks at a media encounter after the U.N. General Assembly. (Photo: John Minchillo/ AP)
Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine speaks at a media encounter after the U.N. General Assembly. (Photo: John Minchillo/ AP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf  told the Iraqi News Agency that Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, will visit Baghdad on Monday.

The objectives of the meeting include strengthening bilateral ties, addressing various regional and international challenges, and coordinating on matters of common interest, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman said. 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Premier Muhammed Shia' al-Sudani, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Al-Sahhaf added.

Al-Sahhaf did not mention if  Kuleba plans to visit Erbil as well. 

