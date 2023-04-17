Economy

PM Barzani allocates nearly 15 billion IQD to Sulaimani province

Concerning the public interest in the provinces and independent administrations, the funding will be spent within the framework of the KRG’s ninth cabinet.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday agreed to allocate nearly 15 billion dinars ($10 millions) for Sulaimani province, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Media and Information.

The funding will be spent on garbage transportation and collection in the Sulaimani Municipality, the statement added.

Concerning the public interest in the provinces and independent administrations, the funding will be spent within the framework of the KRG’s ninth cabinet. This will serve the citizens of the Kurdistan Region citizens, per the statement.

Moreover, the funding will be spent on the Sulaimani Municipality budget for one year, according to the statement.

PM Barzani, on April 15, held a phone call with Haval Abubakir, Governor of Sulaimani. The call was to discuss the situation in Sulaimani and the maintenance of security and peace in the city.

PM Barzani expressed his concern over the dire security situation in Sulaimani province and expressed the government's support to ensure enhanced security and stability in the city.

