A KRG delegation meets with Deputy PM to discuss return to cabinet meetings

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Monday met with Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in Erbil to discuss the return of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) team to cabinet sessions, which they have boycotted for nearly six months.

The delegation, consisting of the Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs Pishtiwan Sadiq, Construction and Housing Dana Abdul Karim as well as Minister of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs Abdulla Mahmood Mohammed, met with Talabani at the PUK headquarters in Erbil.

The delegation laid out two proposals for the return of the PUK ministers. The first option is for all the PUK ministers and the Deputy PM to come back to the ministers' meetings, or secondly, only the ministers to come back first before the deputy PM.

Talabani and the PUK ministers stated that their concerns regarding the financial allocations of the party’s stronghold of Sulaimani as well as the security dossier must first be addressed before they could return to cabinet meetings, according to a source who spoke to Kurdistan 24 on the condition of anonymity.

Dispatched by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the delegation is expected to discuss the party officials’ response in the next cabinet meeting.

PM Barzani has called on the PUK delegation to return back to the government three times. The last time was in late March, during the Kurdish New Year, Newroz.