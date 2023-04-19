PM Barzani appoints a committee to investigate Sulaimani International Airport attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Wednesday, appointed a committee to investigate the attack on Sulaimani International Airport.

Pursuant to the ministerial decree issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, the special committee visited the scene today.

The committee, chaired by Sami Jalal, legal advisor to the Interior Ministry, includes Bamo Omar Arif, advisor to the Interior Ministry, Hastiar Assad Bapir, advisor to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and Aso Ali Rahim, from the Kurdistan Region Security Council.

On April 7, an explosion occurred near the vicinity of Sulaimani International Airport, without causing material damages or casualties.

Turkey has denied any involvement in what city officials described as a “drone” attack. Ankara has been blamed for the assault, which is believed to have targeted a convoy carrying the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, and at least three American personnel while they were in the city.

Later, the SDF confirmed that the convoy included the SDF commander Mazloum Abdi.

KRG expressed its concerns regarding the attack, blaming the lack of government authority in the province as a factor in the incident.

Ankara considers the SDF a Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a decades-old nemesis of the NATO member.

The US-led coalition against ISIS supports forces in northeast Syria. Turkey had launched three military incursions against Kurdish forces to minimize their scope of control.