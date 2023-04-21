Coalition to detonate unserviceable munitions in Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The U.S.-led coalition on Friday said coalition service members will be conducting a controlled detonation of unserviceable munitions in or near the Deir ez-Zor region in Syria.

Coalition service members will conduct a controlled detonation in or near the Deir ez-Zor region in Syria. #AdviseAssistEnable https://t.co/x1NDaQ90Oj — Combined Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) April 21, 2023

“Extensive planning and proper safety measures are taken before and during controlled detonations in order to protect the Coalition and the local population,” the coalition said in a press release.

“Controlled detonations are performed in remote locations far away from the civilian populace for their safety. These operations ensure the Coalition’s continued capability to support our partner forces and protect our Coalition service members,” the coalition said.

The region of Deir ez-Zor has experienced numerous attacks by ISIS sleeper cells, as well as assaults on coalition bases by groups backed by Iran.