Turkish forces resume tank shelling on Ain Issa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish forces and their proxies fired tank shells on Fatisa village in Ain Issa, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

However, no casualties have been reported yet.

Starting from April 16, there has been a surge in shelling between forces backed by Kurds and those backed by Turkey.

This came about after four Turkish soldiers were wounded by artillery fire in Azaz, located in northern Syria.



After Turkey attacked Kurdish-led forces in Oct. 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Ankara. But despite this, clashes have continued by SDF forces and Turkish-backed forces.