Security

Turkish forces resume tank shelling on Ain Issa

Turkish forces and their proxies have reportedly fired tank shells on Fatisa village in Ain Issa.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Map of Syria with Ain Issa highlighted
Map of Syria with Ain Issa highlighted
Syria Ain Issa Syria SDF SNA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish forces and their proxies fired tank shells on Fatisa village in Ain Issa, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

However, no casualties have been reported yet.

Starting from April 16, there has been a surge in shelling between forces backed by Kurds and those backed by Turkey.

This came about after four Turkish soldiers were wounded by artillery fire in Azaz, located in northern Syria.


After Turkey attacked Kurdish-led forces in Oct. 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Ankara. But despite this, clashes have continued by SDF forces and Turkish-backed forces.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive