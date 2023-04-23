Iraq evacuates its diplomats from Sudan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs evacuated its diplomatic staff in Sudan amid ongoing fights between the African country’s military rivals, a spokesperson announced on Saturday.

Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the ministry’s spokesperson, did not elaborate further on how many diplomats had been evacuated as part of the operation.

The evacuation comes as the US and other counties have similarly pulled their nationals and diplomats out of the country, in which more than 400 had been killed so far while thousands had been wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) figures released on Friday.

At least four United Nations staffers have been killed as a result of the conflict so far.

Saudi officials on Saturday announced the evacuation of 150 Saudis and nationals of other countries, including Canadians, Indians, and Qataris.

Fighting on April 15 broke out between the forces belonging to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army’s commander, and the head of the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedit.

The Western and regional countries have called for a ceasefire across the country.