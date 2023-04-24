Iraqi citizen killed in Sudan as war rages

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday announced that an Iraqi citizen has been killed in the ongoing conflict in Sudan between military rivals.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, did not elaborate further on the identity of the killed citizen.

Broke out on April 14, the Sudanese army, led by General Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan has been engaged in a fierce fight against the powerful paramilitary forces of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of the Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, universally known as Hemediti.

As the war is raging, several evacuation operations have been launched to extract citizens and diplomats from the country. In addition to its diplomats, Iraq is planning to pull out 14 citizens through Port Sudan.

The US and other Middle Eastern countries have similarly launched their own evacuation operations, as the conflict shows no sign of waning.

Three American Chinook helicopters, supported by special forces, pulled out the US embassy staff, numbered less than 100 people on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced the first civilian evacuation mission by extracting 150 people, including foreign diplomats and nations. Ninety-one of the evacuees were Saudi nationals.

Having been controlled by the RSF militias, the main airport at the capital Khartoum is the site of intense fighting between the forces.

Some of the evacuation operations are taking place at Port Sudan on the Red Sea, an 850-kilometer (530-mile) drive from the capital.