PM Barzani calls for ending unregistered firearms as KRG discusses gun violence

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday called for restricting and ending the carrying of unregistered weapons by citizens as the government discussed the recent gun violence in Erbil.

Barzani on Wednesday chaired a weekly ministerial meeting in Erbil, where the issues of recent violence committed by firearms in the capital Erbil were discussed.

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed presented a report, detailing the measures taken by the security forces against those who had committed violence perpetrated by guns recently in the capital Erbil, according to a statement from the government.

The premier stressed the security forces should take all the necessary measures to maintain the security and stability in the region and perpetrators should be held accountable without any impunity, the statement added.

Barzani also called for “restricting and ending” carrying unlicensed weapons by citizens, the press release added.

The media organizations should not be a platform to disseminate fear and violence, Barzani urged, saying the press should play an important role in maintaining social peace.

Barzani last year ordered to close down of all the stores that were selling weapons in a bid to stem the rising gun violence across the Region. Through several campaigns, the security forces confiscated hundreds of unlicensed weapons.

The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday called on the political parties to participate in awareness-raising campaigns against gun violence.