KRG delegation invited to attend 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Erbil Governorate are invited to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“We gladly accepted the invitation,” the Kurdish governor said, adding the matter was discussed in a meeting between the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in late February.

The international tournament is set to take place in July next year with the participation of various sports teams from at least 206 nations. It is one of the most watched sports events globally.

On an official visit to France, to take part in the 2024 Summit Francophonie, the governor met with Mayor Hidalgo to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between Erbil and Paris, which are also sister cities.

The two officials discussed “deepening” the cultural ties as well as launching direct flights between the two capitals, Khoshnaw added.

The European mayor is set to visit Erbil in May, the governor said, describing her as “one of the closest friends of the Kurdish people.”

Further collaboration between the University of Paris and Salahaddin University-Erbil was also discussed in the meeting. The Kurdish university provides a four-year Bachelor of Arts degree in the French language.

Kurdistan Region is also home to two French schools, named after Danielle Mitterrand, the former First Lady of France.

Furthermore, Paris and Erbil enjoy close diplomatic relations. The European country has been an integral part of the coalition against ISIS. Two French presidents have visited the Region in the last five years.