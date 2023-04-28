KRG Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs condemns attack on mosque in Sinjar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs on Friday released a statement strongly condemning the attack on a mosque in Sinjar.

The Ministry said such acts have nothing to do with any religion. The attack on the mosque on Thursday is a result of tensions against the return of a number of Arab families to Sinjar.

The Ministry described it as an aggressive act that does not reflect the religious tolerance and Kurdish traditions of peaceful coexistence. “This was a deliberate attempt to disrupt social and religious peace in the region,” the statement added.

“These acts are personal and have nothing to do with any religion. We call on the relevant Iraqi government authorities to hold the perpetrators of this crime accountable,” per the statement.

Hazim Tahsin Beg, the Mir of the Yezidis, also condemned the attack on the Rahman Mosque in Sinjar. He stressed that such acts were against their Yazidi principles.

After the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement facilitated the return of 25 Sunni Arab families to the Sinjar district, a number of Sinjari residents demonstrated in protest.

The protesters argued that these families helped the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) when the group occupied Sinjar in August 2014.