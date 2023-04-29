Suspected ISIS militants kill Kurdish fisherman

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Authorities recovered the body of a Kurdish fisherman, believed to be killed by suspected ISIS militants, on the bank of the Great Zab River in western Erbil province early on Saturday, according to relatives speaking to Kurdistan 24.

At least seven “ISIS militants” attacked the fisherman, who has been identified as Ghazi, at the bank of the river on Friday, a cousin of the killed man, who did not provide his name, told Kurdistan 24.

He was accompanied by a friend, who was later found tied up, on the river’s bank and recalled the incident to the deceased’s relatives.

“The militants shot him three times in the head,” the cousin told Kurdistan 24. Ghazi was an Iraqi army soldier and identified himself to the militants, the relative added.

The suspected extremists later used the fishing boat to cross the river, the informed source explained.

“We did not know that ISIS existed in the area,” he said.

The incident took place in an area that lacks security coordination between the Kurdish Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.

Kurdistan Region officials regularly call for greater cooperation with Baghdad to fill what they call a “security vacuum” in the area.

Although territorially defeated in 2017, the ISIS remnants are still capable of launching a low-level insurgency against both members of the security forces and civilians alike.