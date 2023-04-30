Iraqi President discusses strengthening bilateral ties with Iranian counterpart

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, accompanied by the First Lady, Shanaz Ebrahim Ahmed, on Saturday met with Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Tehran, according to a statement.

The two sides discussed strengthening relations between Baghdad and Tehran, as well as recent developments in the region, according to a statement from the Iraqi President's media office.

Both officials stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in energy, water resources, the environment, climate change, and tourism sectors.

Moreover, they reiterated the need for greater coordination to promote security and stability in the region, the statement added.