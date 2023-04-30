15 more Iraqis evacuated from Sudan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday announced that 15 Iraqis have been relocated to two Gulf countries, from war-torn Sudan as part of the ongoing international evacuation effort.

Seven of the Iraqi nationals left Sudan for the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Abu Dhabi, the ministry announced on Saturday.

Another eight citizens have arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, the ministry’s spokesperson, announced on Sunday.

On Thursday, Iraq announced the evacuation of 234 nationals from Sudan, including 16 Syrians, al-Sahhaf told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

Reaching Port Sudan in the eastern part of the African country, the evacuees boarded ships or planes at the Red Sea coastal city to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where they will be flown back to their respective countries.

At least 500 people have been killed and more than a thousand others injured as a result of the ongoing battle.

The warring sides last week agreed to a 72-hour truce, brokered by the US, African Union, and Saudi Arabia, to allow a smooth evacuation of foreign nationals.

The Sudanese army, commanded by General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has insisted on the disarmament of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, the military’s spokesperson told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

Previously, in November 2021, these same military commanders joined forces to stage a coup against the former Sudanese government, led by Abdalla Hamdok.

The conflict between the commanders broke out amid political efforts, backed by the United Nations and Western countries, to transition from military rule to civilian administration through the Sovereign Council.