79 job-related deaths recorded within 16 months in the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Voice of Workers newspaper in Sulaimani on Sunday announced the death of workers who died at the workplace in the past 16 months.

"The statistics of workplace deaths are so frightening that if we present all of them, you will be shocked," Shabaz Mahmood, head of the workplace death statistics corner, told Voice of Workers.

Mahmood also criticized Kurdistan Region media outlets for not paying attention to workers' deaths.

Mahmood announced there had been 24 job fatalities in Erbil province, 21 in Sulaimani province, five in Halabja province, and nine in Duhok province. In total, 59 workers died in the workplace in 2022.

Three of the workers were women, four were young adults and 21 were foreigners. They were between the ages of 17 to 70 years old, he added.

Meanwhile, he revealed statistics for this year: six workers in Erbil, one worker in Halabja, two workers in Duhok, and six workers in the disputed territories of the Kurdistan Region died on the job.

“Seven workers lost their lives as a result of a collapse, two due to electricity shock, six as a result of a fall, two as a result of burns, and three due to failure of proper working equipment," Mahmood announced.

In total, 129 workers died on the job in 2013, 54 workers in 2014, 38 workers in 2019, 31 workers in 2020, 63 workers in 2021, and 59 workers in 2022.