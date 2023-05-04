Top German business delegation to visit Kurdistan Region in May

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation of German companies is expected to visit the Kurdistan Region in May, according to a statement from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s office.

The outgoing German Ambassador to Iraq, Martin Jaeger, informed PM Barzani of the delegation’s visit in his meeting in Erbil today. The Prime Minister thanked the German diplomat for improving and enhancing Erbil-German relations and for his service in the country.

Ambassador Jaeger expressed his gratitude to PM Barzani for his friendship and cooperation with the diplomatic mission during his tenure, the press release added.

They also spoke about improving trade and investment ties between the two nations.

On Wednesday, PM Barzani received a German delegation of the State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth, and State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Finance Werner Gatzer in Erbil, where they expressed their pleasure with the reception they received while traveling through the Kurdistan Region.

Berlin has been one of the main members of the international coalition against ISIS, providing training and technical assistance to Peshmerga forces in the three-year battle against the terror group.

The country’s military advisors are also assisting the comprehensive reform program of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

The European diplomat also paid a farewell visit to the Kurdistan Democratic Party leader, President Masoud Barzani, in Erbil, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

Barzani thanked the Ambassador for Germany’s support for the Kurdistan Region over the past decades at critical junctures, the press release added.