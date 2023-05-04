President Barzani calls for radical solution to Erbil-Baghdad disputes with Iraqi PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, in Baghdad to discuss the latest developments and solutions to Baghdad-Erbil disputes.

“It’s always a pleasure to visit Baghdad and meet with Prime Minister Sudani. We held constructive talks on the latest developments and underlined the importance of continued cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad to overcome remaining challenges facing the country,” President Nechirvan Barzani said in a tweet.

Moreover, the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency stated that the “meeting focused on the progress of resolving the outstanding issues between the Federal Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government.”

He underscored the need for “a radical solution and joint cooperation in accordance with the Constitution and for the benefit of all the communities in the country.”

President Nechirvan Barzani urged all the political parties to unite together to support the federal government and to implement its agenda.”

He also stressed that the Iraqi government should prioritize “needs and demands of citizens and services that will contribute to stability and overall development in the country.”