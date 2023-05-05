Two SDF fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Friday killed two fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the village of Al-Qayrawan, in the countryside of Tal Hamis in the Hasakah province.

The SDF said in a press release that the drone attack targeted the security forces of the al-Hol camp, which hosts thousands of ISIS fighters.

The SDF accused Turkey of trying to revive ISIS by the drone attack.

Ahead of the Turkish elections on May 14, it is expected that Turkey will increase its drone strikes in northeast Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Read More: Turkish drone kills two in Kobani: SOHR

On April 25, another SDF fighter was killed in Kobani.