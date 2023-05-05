Security

Two SDF fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: SDF

The SDF said in a press release that the drone attack targeted the security forces of the al-Hol camp.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
An archive picture of an armed Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone (Photo: AA)
An archive picture of an armed Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone (Photo: AA)
Syria SDF Turkish drone strikes northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Friday killed two fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the village of Al-Qayrawan, in the countryside of Tal Hamis in the Hasakah province.

The SDF said in a press release that the drone attack targeted the security forces of the al-Hol camp, which hosts thousands of ISIS fighters.

The SDF accused Turkey of trying to revive ISIS by the drone attack.

Ahead of the Turkish elections on May 14, it is expected that Turkey will increase its drone strikes in northeast Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Read More: Turkish drone kills two in Kobani: SOHR

On April 25, another  SDF fighter was killed in Kobani.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive