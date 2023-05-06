PM Barzani receives international lawyer representing Kurdish genocide victims

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Saturday met with an American legal expert, Gabriel Maironi, an international lawyer representing victims of the Kurdish genocide, according to the readout.

Maironi briefed PM Barzani on his work representing thousands of genocide victims at the International Criminal Court, including victims of Anfal, chemical attacks, and the massacre of the Yezidis by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

PM Barzani commended all the efforts of the US lawyer on behalf of the victims of genocide. Justice must be served to compensate the victims of the numerous genocides and persecution in the Kurdistan Region, he argued.

Moreover, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of the international community to formally recognize these crimes as genocide. The previous Iraqi regime, under Saddam Hussein, and any international companies that assisted in the wholescale massacre of Kurds and other ethnic communities must be held accountable and compensate these victims, PM Barzani stressed.