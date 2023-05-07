Climate change affects Iraq's marshlands

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Water in the marshlands of Jabaish has decreased to the level that the residents fear complete evacuation if an urgent solution is not found soon.

Saad Mayahi, a boat owner in the Jabaish marshlands, told Kurdistan 24 that “the water belongs to the river that comes from above, as you can see it's dried up now. It has been two years since the marshes have dried up.”

In the marshlands, residents are seeking the government’s assistance, so they don’t have to leave.

"Most of the water sources supplied by Iran have dried up, and so have the sources in the marshlands," said Ala Rakabi, an Iraqi lawmaker.

Dhi Qar Governorate officials have held several meetings with Baghdad officials to pressure Iran and Turkey through the Foreign Ministry to release more water. However, they say their meetings have yielded no results.