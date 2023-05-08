UK, US welcome PM Barzani meeting with DPM Talabani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK Consul General Erbil, Rosy Cave, and US Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski on Monday welcomed the meeting between the Kurdistan Region’s PM Masrour Barzani and Deputy PM Qubad Talabani.

Our Consul General @RosyCave has made a public statement regarding the recent meeting between Prime Minister @masrourbarzani and Deputy Prime Minister @qubadjt



Read it below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FXm2Fm3JgF — UK in Erbil (@ukinerbil) May 8, 2023

“I'm delighted to see that the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister met today - an important first step in making progress on key issues through constructive dialogue,” UK Consul General Rosy Cave said.

“A united Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is in the interests of all the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. I hope this is the beginning of an agreed process of reconciliation and collaboration that allows the government to function effectively and deliver for the whole region.”

I commend the leadership of KRG PM @masrourbarzani and DPM @qubadjt to come together to begin to resolve issues through dialogue. The whole country benefits when its leaders are focused on the needs of the people. Let’s build on the momentum of this significant step forward. — Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski (@USAmbIraq) May 8, 2023

Moreover, US Ambassador Romanowski also welcomed the meeting in a tweet. “I commend the leadership of KRG PM Masrour Barzani and DPM Qubad Talabani to come together to begin to resolve issues through dialogue.”

“The whole country benefits when its leaders are focused on the needs of the people. Let’s build on the momentum of this significant step forward.”

United States Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf, last week visited Baghdad and Erbil, also welcomed the step as a ‘great move’

Read More: PM Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister meet to strengthen Kurdish unity

PM Masrour Barzani in a statement said that “in a positive atmosphere, the two sides discussed the financial and administerial difficulties facing” the Kurdistan Regional Government, and both sides agreed “on the significance of dialogue to resolve the issues.”

Moreover, Deputy PM Qubad Talabani said in a tweet “together, we are united in the belief that we can overcome our challenges, work towards better serving our citizens, and remain strong in the face of the many threats facing the Kurdistan Region.”

Ministers of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) had boycotted cabinet sessions for the past six months. PM Barzani had repeatedly called on the PUK delegation to return back to the government to solve disagreements through dialogue.