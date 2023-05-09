Economy

US oil and gas companies to continue to invest in the Kurdistan Region

the President of the US-Kurdistan Chamber of Commerce explained that it was his mission to organize a dialogue between companies and senior officials of the Kurdistan Region as well as businessmen, especially investors in the oil and gas business. 
KRG senior officials during their meeting with top US delegation, May 9, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24)– Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Mohammad Salih, received Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the KRG Representative to the United States, and David Tafuri, President of the US-Kurdistan Business Council, and accompanying delegation of US oil and gas companies, according to a statement.

The Minister of Natural Resources stressed the importance of the oil and gas export agreement between the KRG and the Iraqi government, as well as presenting a summary of the agreement, according to a statement from the KRG.

Meanwhile, the President of the US-Kurdistan Business Council explained that it was his mission to organize a dialogue between companies and senior officials of the Kurdistan Region as well as businessmen, especially investors in the oil and gas business. 

Moreover, the Minister of Natural Resources addressed questions asked by the companies' managers. The leader of the delegation expressed the willingness of US companies assistance for further investment, per the statement. 

