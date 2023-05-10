Politics

Qatar to open consulate in the Kurdistan Region

Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Qatar, including opening a consulate general of Qatar in Erbil. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Safeen Dizayee, Head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations (right), during his meeting with Khalid bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, Ambassador of Qatar to Iraq, May 10, 2023. (Photo: KRG Department of Foreign Relations)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, on Wednesday met with Khalid bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, Ambassador of Qatar to Iraq, to discuss current developments in the region, according to a statement.

Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Qatar, including opening a consulate general of Qatar in Erbil. 

Dizayee expressed the KRG’s readiness to provide any assistance to facilitate the opening of Qatar’s consulate in Erbil, the statement added.

The Qatari ambassador to Iraq confirmed his government’s desire to strengthen relations with the Kurdistan Region and noted that steps to open the consulate general in Erbil are already underway, per the statement.

The other topics discussed in the meeting included the current political and economic climate between Erbil and Baghdad. 

After the meeting, Dizayee tweeted that he “had a productive meeting with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Iraq, Khalid bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, on further enhancing bilateral ties and the prospect of opening a Qatari Consulate General in Erbil.”

