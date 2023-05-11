We’re proud to see that Kurdistan is flourishing and developing: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday evening hosted a dinner reception in Erbil to launch the Grand Opening of the Barzani National Museum.

In his welcoming remarks, PM Barzani expressed his gratitude to all the guests, whom he referred to as ‘friends,’ who traveled to Erbil to participate in this “historic and momentous occasion.” He added that he was “proud to see that Kurdistan, today, is flourishing and developing.”

PM Barzani also reiterated the positive steps and progress that had been achieved with Baghdad in its reconciliation efforts and cooperation on several outstanding issues.

“Tomorrow we’re going to have a nice drive,” through the mountains of Barzan, a village that has been destroyed at least 16 times. “It has been completely leveled to the ground in the past one hundred years,” he explained.

Hundreds of foreign guests from the US, Europe and Middle East attended the reception tonight and will participate in the museum opening ceremony tomorrow in Barzan. The PM thanked all of them for supporting, contributing and helping to make Kurdistan what it is today.