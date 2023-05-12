Security

Turkey shells Tal Tamr countryside, killing one

Local reports suggest that one civilian was killed in the attack and four others were injured.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Turkish artillery firing at a target (Photo: Turkish Defense Ministry)
Syria SNA Turkey SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish forces and their proxies fired heavy artillery shells on Tel Al-Laban village in Tal Tamer countryside, causing civilian casualties, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported Thursday.

The local ANHA news agency reported that one civilian was killed in the attack and four others were injured.

Ahead of the Turkish elections on May 14, it is expected that Turkey will increase its drone strikes and artillery strikes in northeast Syria.

Also on April 27, Turkish forces fired four mortars on a farm in Shorek village in Amuda causing material damage, the SOHR report added.

