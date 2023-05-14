Renowned Kurdish artist Gara Rasul dies

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Well-known Kurdish artist and art theorist, Gara Rasul, has passed away at the age of 68, after suffering a severe illness in Germany.

Abdullah Ahmad Karim, a writer and close friend of the late artist, told Kurdistan 24 that Rasul was an educated artist and humanitarian, as well as an expert on Kurdish history.

“He was a mixture of Jalaluddin Rumi and Wassily Kandinsky,” Karim added.

Rasul returned to Sulaimani in 2004 with a group of German experts, where he presented his articles to artists and students at Sulaimani.

Rasul was born in 1955 in Kirkuk, and holds a master's degree in art history from the University of Cologne, Germany.

Rasul was also a writer and an art critic.