Renowned Kurdish artist Gara Rasul dies

“He was a mixture of Jalaluddin Rumi and Wassily Kandinsky,” Karim added.
Gara Rasul, Kurdish artist and art theorist. (Photo: Gara Rasul/ Facebook)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Well-known Kurdish artist and art theorist, Gara Rasul, has passed away at the age of 68, after suffering a severe illness in Germany.

 Abdullah Ahmad Karim, a writer and close friend of the late artist, told Kurdistan 24 that Rasul was an educated artist and humanitarian, as well as an expert on Kurdish history. 

Rasul returned to Sulaimani in 2004 with a group of German experts, where  he presented his articles to artists and students at Sulaimani.

Rasul was born in 1955 in Kirkuk, and holds a master's degree in art history from the University of Cologne, Germany. 

Rasul was also a writer and an art critic. 

