Kurdistan Region increases agricultural exports to Europe

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) plans to find new markets to export its products, especially to Europe, according to a statement from KRG’s Department of Media and Information.

“A local factory in Akre, with support of the KRG, is involved in the packaging and transportation of domestic goods, which will bear the label "Made in Kurdistan,” the statement read.

KRG has issued permits for the establishment of local factories to export Kurdish products, the statement added.

Kurdish farmer Mahmoud Mohamad is excited that his goods will be exported abroad. He believes finding new markets will benefit not only him but all other Kurdish farmers as well.

On May 7, KRG announced that at least 22 tons of food products, including the renowned Kurdish rice from Akre, are set to be exported to Sweden.

The factory in Akre also plans to export rice, sumac, and tahini to the Gulf states, according to the statement.

The KRG, under the leadership of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, also expects to export apples, grapes, and honey to foreign markets this year.

The Kurdistan Agriculture Export Initiative (KAEI), launched in 2022, is central to the KRG’s progressive reform agenda to diversify the economy and boost the agricultural sector of the Kurdistan Region. Under this initiative, pomegranates were exported to UAE markets for the first time in the Kurdistan Region’s history.