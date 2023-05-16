Security

SDF arrests four ISIS suspects, kills one in Raqqa

The SDF conducted two security operations in Raqqa city, resulting in the arrest of four ISIS suspects.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The SDF confiscated weapons and ammunition during anti-ISIS operations in Raqqa and Hasakah (Photo: SDF Press)
Syria SDF northeast Syria ISIS raqqa Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday said they arrested four ISIS militants and killed one who refused to surrender in Raqqa, the former ISIS capital.

“Our SDF Anti-Terrorism Units (YAT), along with the Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the International Coalition forces, conducted two security operations in Raqqa city, resulting in the arrest of four ISIS terrorists and the elimination of another,” the SDF said.

On May 13 in al-Karama, the SDF arrested a suspected ISIS cell that was allegedly responsible for facilitating the movements of ISIS militants between Hasakah and Raqqa, and the smuggling of ISIS families from the al-Hol camp to the Turkish-occupied areas.

“This operation resulted in eliminating one terrorist who refused to answer the call for safe surrender and arresting another,” the SDF said.

Moreover, on May 14, the SDF targeted a suspected ISIS cell responsible for attacks in the region, including an attack on the headquarters of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) in Hasakah city, which resulted in the arrest of three ISIS suspects.

The SDF on Monday also said they arrested an ISIS leader in the town of Dishisha, south of Hasakah in an operation backed by the US-led coalition.

