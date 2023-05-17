UK’s 3rd international educational conference launched in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The inauguration of the third edition of the United Kingdom’s International Conference on Education and Teaching, from kindergarten to 12th grade, known as (ICET), took place in the Kurdistan Region’s capital, Erbil, on Wednesday.

The two-day conference, hosted by Stirling Schools, a British education company, brings together education experts, professionals, and decision-makers to discuss strategies to promote education and develop school curriculums, including training and development skills for teachers, Umed Aruzery, the Iraqi chief executive officer for the Stirling company, explained in his opening remarks.

The theme of the conference is “Exploring education that can nurture and appeal to Generation Z and Alpha.” This year, the organizers aim to address new challenges educators face in light of the younger generations' expertise with advanced technologies.

The educational event will connect Kurdish and Iraqi teachers and educators with international experts through virtual online sessions, he added.

The Kurdistan Regional Government Minister of Education and Iraqi educational officials attended the conference as well.

In 2022, the Kurdistan Region established the Commission for Accreditation of Institutions and Curricula of Education and Higher Education to align the Region’s education curriculum to international standards.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on several occasions has reiterated his government’s commitment to develop and modernize the education sector in the Region.

Last year, he announced the establishment of the Kurdistan Innovation Institution to harness Kurdish talent and innovation. The center will have a “scientific park” for innovators to conduct their experiments at newly built laboratories.