PM Barzani allocates 200 million dinars to fight meningitis in Halabja

According to a letter from KRG Chief of Staff Omid Sabah to the Ministry of Finance and Economy on May 15, 2023, the 200 million allocation is to stop and contain the meningitis outbreak in Halabja Governorate. 
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani allocated 200 million dinars to Halabja to combat the spread of meningitis.

On May 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced in a statement that a team of experts from the WHO and the Iraqi Ministry of Health has been deployed to areas affected by a surge of meningitis cases in Halabja and Sulaimani governorate since mid-April 2023.

