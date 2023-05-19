Iraqi, Saudi Foreign Ministers discuss strengthening ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, on Friday, met with his counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah, on the sidelines of the 2023 Arab League summit, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

In the meeting, both sides discussed ways to improve and develop bilateral relations, including intensifying joint coordination, especially in the political, security, and military sectors.

Specifically, they addressed the need for intensified joint action to combat drug trafficking, using Saudi Arabia's expertise, and exchanging information in the fight against ISIS.

Finally, both sides committed to preparing memorandums of understanding to facilitate easier travel between the two countries.

The 2023 Arab League summit, officially the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States, is a meeting of heads of state and government of member states of the League of Arab States that will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today, May 19. All countries will be represented at this meeting, including Syria, which returns after its membership was suspended in 2011.