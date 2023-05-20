Iraqi National Security Advisor to meet Kurdistan Region Interior Minister in upcoming days

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, delivered a speech at the Sixth Conference of the Iraqi Citizenship Project C held in Baghdad, addressing a number of outstanding issues.

He stressed the need to “remove the outlawed groups in Sinjar, who reject the agreement between Erbil and Baghdad," al-Araji said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to “implementing the Sinjar agreement. In fact, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani formed a committee to oversee this issue.”

The Iraqi National Security Advisor confirmed that 2,500 Sinjar people living in refugee camps in Duhok will be returned to their homes and employed there.

He explained that the issue of Sinjar is one of the most significant and sensitive issues. “The Iraqi government is serious about resolving this issue.”

Later in the conference, al-Araji told Kurdistan 24 that Erbil-Baghdad relations are very positive and strategic, and the cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Ministry of Defense on security is at the highest level.

He also revealed that before visiting Iran, he would meet with Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed on border security.