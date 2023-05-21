ISIS attack injures three SDF fighters in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday said that three SDF fighters were injured in a suspected ISIS attack on Abu Khashab road, west of Deir Ezzor.

“At 12:10 AM on Saturday, one of our SDF patrols was attacked on Abu Khashab road, west of Deir Ezzor, resulting in injuring three of our fighters, while one of our senior commanders, who plays a crucial role in the ongoing battle against ISIS in the area, managed to survive,” the SDF said.

“Initial investigations have confirmed the involvement of an ISIS terrorist cell.”

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said in a tweet that the Deir ez-Zor region has recently witnessed an increase in ISIS sleeper cell activity.

According to RIC's April Sleeper Cell Report, 14 out of 20 attacks have occurred in the Deir ez-Zor region.

The RIC further noted ISIS’s efforts to impose taxes on oil in the Deir ez-Zor region, with gunmen blocking oil trucks and contractors and forcing them to pay zakat (taxes).

The SDF subsequently launched raids in response to prevent a possible resurgence of ISIS.