PM Barzani, Iraqi Minister of Water Resources stress combating desertification

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Sunday, received Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Aoun Diab Abdullah, and an accompanying delegation in Erbil.

Both officials discussed the development of cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad, especially in the field of water resources, as well as building and renovating new dams in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

They also addressed the importance of intensifying efforts by both sides to combat water scarcity, desertification, and the negative impact of climate change.

Water scarcity is one of Iraq's most pressing issues, exacerbated by drought, outdated farming techniques, and upstream dam construction, according to Iraqi officials.

Iraq’s water resources have significantly decreased in recent years. Its reserves have reduced from 60 billion cubic meters to 7.5 billion cubic meters, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources.

Iraq heavily relies on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which originate in southeast Turkey, to fulfill its water needs.

In addition to increased salinization, reduced water levels from the twin rivers have caused increased migration from buffalo herders in the southern part of the country.

Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to the adverse effects of climate change.