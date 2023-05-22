May 22 marks Kurdish manuscript day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Since 2021, May 22 has been marked as Kurdish manuscript day in the country. Several institutions in the Kurdistan Region collect and preserve Kurdish manuscripts.

Sadiq Salih, the supervisor of the Zheen Center in Sulaimani, whose center collects Kurdish manuscripts, told Kurdistan 24 “One of our tasks is to preserve Kurdish manuscripts. So far we have collected more than 1,300 manuscripts in Kurdish, Arabic, Persian, Ottoman Turkish, and Assyrian languages.”

“Despite the lack of an official institution in the Kurdistan Region to collect manuscripts, the Sulaimani Endowment Library has more than 3,000 manuscripts,” he added.

Furthermore, Hardi Mahdi, Director of Sulaimani University's academic center, explained to Kurdistan 24, “Two years ago, after several meetings with foreign and local experts, we decided to declare May 22 as Kurdish manuscript day.”