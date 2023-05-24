German Defense Minister comments on fighting ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius on Tuesday responded to Kurdistan 24 in a press conference held after the meeting of European Union defense ministers in Brussels.

In response to a question from Kurdistan 24 about the continuing threat of ISIS, the Minister said: “It is necessary to be aware of what’s going on there [Iraq] and to stick close together to fight against” ISIS.

“We continue to monitor the situation and discuss the matter frequently and regularly," the German defense minister added.

Participating in the international coalition against ISIS, Germany has assisted both Erbil and Baghdad in defeating the terror group, which controlled a third of the country at one point.

During the war against ISIS, Germany supported the Peshmerga forces with weapons and training.

Since 2014, Germany has invested nearly 3.4 billion euros in Iraq. It also opened a military hospital in Erbil and Sulaimani and supported Peshmerga reform.