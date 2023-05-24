Economy

KRG to build housing units for low-income families ‘soon’

Dr. Mohammad Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Region Investment Board, said that the Kurdistan Region has high-quality domestic materials that can be used for constructing buildings. 
Dr. Mohammad Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Region Investment Board, speaking at a press conference, May 24, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will build thousands of housing units for low-income families across the four provinces in the near future, the chief of the investment board told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

“The construction of residential units will begin in the near future. The project is expected to be completed within one to two years,” he added.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani allocated 20,000 residential units for low-income tenants. The units will range between 80 meters, 100 meters, and 120 meters.

Approximately, the cost of each unit will be $250 to  $300 per meter. The installments will be paid over 12 to 15 years. 

