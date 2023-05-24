KRG will soon build residential units for tenants

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The head of the Kurdistan Region Investment Board on Wednesday revealed to Kurdistan 24 that the construction of residential units for tenants will start soon.

Dr. Mohammad Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Region Investment Board, said that the Kurdistan Region has high-quality domestic materials that can be used for constructing buildings.

“The construction of residential units will begin in the near future. The project is expected to be completed within one to two years,” he added.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani allocated 20,000 residential units for low-income tenants. The units will range between 80 meters, 100 meters, and 120 meters.

Approximately, the cost of each unit will be $250 to $300 per meter. The installments will be paid over 12 to 15 years.