Politics

UN envoy to Iraq calls on Kurdistan Region political parties to work in the interest of all peoples

“Ongoing political infighting in KRI is very disturbing,” she said in the tweet.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Top UN envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert. (Photo: UNAMI)
Top UN envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert. (Photo: UNAMI)
Kurdistan Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert UNAMI Parliamentary electons KDP PUK President Masoud Barzani Democracy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on Wednesday called on all the political parties in the Kurdistan Region to work in the interest of all peoples, according to a tweet by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

“Ongoing political infighting in KRI is very disturbing,” she said in the tweet.

“Once again, we call on all parties to work in the interest of all peoples and find common ground on outstanding electoral issues soonest,” she added.

Plasschaert also stated that “timely, credible elections are a democratic essential.”

Members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) political offices met on May 16 in Sulaimani after several months of tensions.

They discussed holding the parliamentary elections scheduled for Nov. 18 this year and praised KDP President Barzani's recent call for a national dialogue.

The PUK temporarily withdrew from the KRG cabinet for six months due to disputes with the KDP. However, they returned to cabinet meetings on Sunday after an initial meeting between Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his Deputy Qubad Jalal Talabani. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive