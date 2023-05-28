Politics

Two new members of Kurdish electoral commission sworn in

The two new members, Ali Bandi and Kamaran Nashaat, were officially sworn in, replacing their predecessors—one who died of COVID-19 in 2020 and the other became the government spokesperson.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Ali Bandi (left) and Kamaran Nashaat speaking to Kurdistan 24, May 28, 2023. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan High Election and Referendum Commission Ali Bandi Kamaran Nashaat Kurdistan Region elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two new members of the High Election and Referendum Commission were sworn in on Sunday. The commission is now fully reactivated to begin the preparations for the 2023 parliamentary elections. 

The new appointments came as the Kurdistan Parliament’s majority of members last week voted to reactivate the commission. 

The commission is composed of nine members, representing the Region’s political parties. The leading Kurdistan Democratic Party has three members, while the Change Movement and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan each have two commissioners.

The Justice Group and Islamic Union Kurdistan also have one member each on the electoral body.

The newly reactivated board is expected to meet soon to undertake the preparations for the elections.

