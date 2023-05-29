Education

AUK is a place of equal opportunity, says PM Barzani

“AUK is a place of equal opportunity. This institution reflects the values of Mullah Mustafa Barzani, in whose name the foundation building of the University was enshrined, those values are shared by my government and of the society we aim to build,” PM Barzani said.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivering a speech at the fourth commencement of the American University of Kurdistan (AUK), May 28, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Barzani AUK President Masoud Barzani Mullah Mustafa Barzani KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday attended the fourth commencement of the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok. 

“I’m committed to transforming Kurdistan into a knowledge nation and I’m confident that those who choose to build on their studies abroad will find ample reasons to return home when their education is complete,” he added.

He explained that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is putting in place a transformative agenda that puts the Kurdistan Region’s economy and society on a more competitive footing and gives more sustainable foundations.

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani (left) posing for a photo with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani at the AUK Class 2023 Commencement in Duhok, May 28, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
“The cost we will save from reform will be reinvested in our economy. They will help build a better society for all,” the Prime Minister reaffirmed.

The Premier told AUK students that he is offering them an opportunity to work as a team to build a stronger Kurdistan.

“The critical thinking you have learned here is an essential life skill. You should test your boundaries and speak truth to power,” he stated.

Barzani also revealed that he will announce a government program to provide grants and loans later this year. 

“The process will be competitive, but I encourage risk-takers and those who dare to dream” to participate, PM Barzani confirmed.

Moreover, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the leadership of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani for his unwavering commitment to the Kurdish people.

Top Iraqi, Kurdistan Region officials attend the Class 2023 American University of Kurdistan (AUK) commencement in Duhok, May 28, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
“He [President Barzani] is a national treasure and his support for education has played a big role in us being here tonight,” he emphasized.

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by congratulating the AUK class of 2023 and encouraging them to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

