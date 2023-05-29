Politics

Kurdish leaders congratulate Turkish President Erdogan on reelection  

Erdogan reportedly received 52 percent of the votes, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 48 percent of the vote.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, April 15, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, April 15, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Turkey Turkey Kurdistan Region Recep Tayyip Erdogan AKP Election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection in the runoff vote.

“I look forward to continuing our cooperation and expanding bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.”

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also congratulated Turkish President Erdogan,  adding  he looks forward “to continue working together to furthering ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq with Türkiye.”

Erdogan reportedly received 52 percent of the votes, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 48 percent of the vote.

In 2010, the Turkish consulate officially opened in Erbil. Since then, the relationship between Erbil and Ankara has grown substantially, particularly in the areas of energy and trade.

Moreover, recently on May 10, a new border crossing was opened between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive