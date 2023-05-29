Kurdish leaders congratulate Turkish President Erdogan on reelection  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection in the runoff vote.

“I look forward to continuing our cooperation and expanding bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.”

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also congratulated Turkish President Erdogan, adding he looks forward “to continue working together to furthering ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq with Türkiye.”

Congratulations President @RTErdogan on your re-election. I look forward to continuing our cooperation and expand bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) May 28, 2023

Erdogan reportedly received 52 percent of the votes, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 48 percent of the vote.

In 2010, the Turkish consulate officially opened in Erbil. Since then, the relationship between Erbil and Ankara has grown substantially, particularly in the areas of energy and trade.

Moreover, recently on May 10, a new border crossing was opened between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region.