Kurdistan Region President congratulates Turkish President

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, in a phone call, on Wednesday, congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, according to a statement.

The KRI President wished Erdogan success and expressed the Kurdistan Region's readiness to expand relations with Turkey in all sectors, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Moreover, the Turkish President thanked the KRI President for his support and reaffirmed his country's desire to strengthen ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He then invited the KRI President to the swearing-in ceremony in Ankara, the statement added.

The two sides also discussed the situation in the region and other issues of common interest, according to the statement.

Erdogan received 52 percent of the votes, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 48 percent of the vote.

In 2010, the Turkish consulate officially opened in Erbil. Since then, the relationship between Erbil and Ankara has grown substantially, particularly in energy and trade.

Furthermore, on May 10, a new border crossing was opened between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region.