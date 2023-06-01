Coalition forces reaffirm their support for Peshmerga forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top delegation from the coalition forces on Wednesday visited the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, according to a statement from the KRG.

The coalition delegation, led by Colonel Pass, Military Advisor to the Coalition Forces, was welcomed by Lieutenant Colonel Yousef Mamk, Head of the Peshmerga Ministry's Operations Base, the statement added.

In the meeting, both sides discussed better coordination between both forces as well as improvements of the Peshmerga Ministry departments according to the guidelines of the reform bill with the assistance of international coalition advisors in the Kurdistan Region, per the statement.

Moreover, the coalition military delegation expressed satisfaction with the recent steps taken by the Peshmerga Ministry to reform their forces, according to the statement.

They also reaffirmed the support of the coalition forces to the Peshmerga Ministry in the reform process and training.

Unifying and modernizing the Peshmerga forces are at the core of the reform program of the Kurdistan Region Government's ninth cabinet, which the international coalition against ISIS supports.

The Kurdish forces, backed by the coalition, defeated ISIS in 2017, and have been fighting the extremist group since 2014.