Kurdish filmmaker's movie receives nomination for Shanghai International Film Festival

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Belgian-Kurdish filmmaker Sahim Omar Kalifa’s Baghdad Messi was nominated for the Shanghai International Film Festival.

The first screening of the movie was in the main competition section of the 15th Ostend Film Festival in Belgium, which was held from December to February 2023.

The movie is currently in the running for three prestigious awards at the Shanghai International Film Festival, which runs from June 9–18, in Shanghai, China.

“I am happy that my movie will be screened at China's largest film festival,” Kalifa told Kurdistan 24.

"This is a beautiful start for my films in this country [China], having previously participated in numerous international and local film festivals.”

Additionally, 'Baghdad Messi' is set to participate in the 63rd Zlín Film Festival, one of the world's oldest film festivals.

The movie, filmed in the Kurdish capital of Erbil, tells the story of 10-year-old Hamoudi, who is obsessed with football and lost one leg due to violence in Baghdad, but this doesn’t stop him from playing his favorite sports.

While the world is eagerly awaiting the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester United F.C. and FC Barcelona, his television breaks down.