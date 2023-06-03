The Communist Party had a more comprehensive view of the Kurdish cause: Abdul Hussain Shaban

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Abdul Hussain Shaban, an Arab leftist academic and thinker, was hosted on the Kurdistan 24 show ‘Above the Conflicts’, presented by Ahmed Zawiti, in which he spoke about his experience with the Communist Party dating back to the 1950s.

Shaban said that he first became acquainted with the Kurdish cause in 1957 through a statement issued by the Iraqi Communist Party in a newspaper on the occasion of Newroz.

He pointed out that the Communist Party had a more comprehensive view of the Kurdish cause, which believed that without democracy, the Kurds cannot achieve their rights. In this context, the Communist Party at its second Congress in 1956 worked on the Kurdish issue by linking the Kurdish nationalism to the Arab Nationalist Movement and calling for the right to self-determination and independence for the Kurds.

The Arab thinker also indicated that he visited Kurdistan in May 1970 and met with President Masoud Barzani in Barsirin village. He then went to the Galala sub-district and met with Mullah Mustafa Barzani and Franso Hariri.

“I looked into [Mullah Mustafa] Barzani's eyes, which were the same eyes Al-Jawahiri described in his poem,” Shaban said.

Moreover, he stated that he told Mustafa Barzani about all the events happening in Baghdad and southern Iraq, especially when the Iraqi government launched a campaign against the Communists and other Arab leftist movements.