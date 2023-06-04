Erbil court sentences Colonel Hawkar Jaff’s assassins to death

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The relatives of Colonel Hawkar Jaff on Sunday announced in a press conference that an Erbil court had sentenced six of the perpetrators of Colonel Jaff's assassination to death.

Mohammed Jaff, brother of the assassinated Colonel Jaff, announced in a press conference at his brother’s grave in Erbil today that they were present at the hearing on Jaff's assassination.

He added that two other perpetrators have not been sentenced yet and the court has yet to decide their fate.

Moreover, Mohammed Jaff thanked security agencies and the Kurdistan Regional Government for investigating his brother's assassination.

Hawkar Jaff was a colonel in the PUK-affiliated Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG), who was sacked from his job in 2021. He was killed on October 7, 2022, in Erbil by a bomb detonation of his vehicle.