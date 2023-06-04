Security

Erbil court sentences Colonel Hawkar Jaff’s assassins to death

Moreover, Mohammed Jaff thanked security agencies and the Kurdistan Regional Government for investigating his brother's assassination.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Mohammed Jaff, brother of the assassinated Colonel Jaff, speaking in a press conference, June 4, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Mohammed Jaff, brother of the assassinated Colonel Jaff, speaking in a press conference, June 4, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Hawkar Jaff Assassination Erbil court Kurdistan Regional Government PUK-affiliated Counter-Terrorism Group

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The relatives of Colonel Hawkar Jaff on Sunday announced in a press conference that an Erbil court had sentenced six of the perpetrators of Colonel Jaff's assassination to death.

Mohammed Jaff, brother of the assassinated Colonel Jaff, announced in a press conference at his brother’s grave in Erbil today that they were present at the hearing on Jaff's assassination.

He added that two other perpetrators have not been sentenced yet and the court has yet to decide their fate.

Moreover, Mohammed Jaff thanked security agencies and the Kurdistan Regional Government for investigating his brother's assassination.

Hawkar Jaff was a colonel in the PUK-affiliated Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG), who was sacked from his job in 2021. He was killed on October 7, 2022, in Erbil by a bomb detonation of his vehicle.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive