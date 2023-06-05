Iraqi Ministry of Health announces 140 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Saif Al-Badr, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Health, on Monday announced 140 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, of which 20 patients have died.

The spokesperson stressed that the disease is under control and hundreds of people have recovered from it.

"The most significant thing we have emphasized is that people should be aware of the symptoms of the disease and visit health centers as soon as possible, especially livestock farmers and butchers,” Al-Badr added.

Moreover, he stressed that people who are infected should seek medical attention as soon as possible so that they can recover, otherwise, they are likely to die.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health recently launched a disinfection campaign on farms. Random animal slaughter without proper regulations is also cited by health officials as a reason behind the increase. While animal-borne disease is not an emerging health threat in the country, Iraq has witnessed an alarming increase in people infected with the virus since last year.

Lack of disinfectant sprays and staff shortages are two other reasons cited as the main drivers of increased infections.

The disease emerged in 1944 during World War II and is generally transmitted from animals to humans.

High fever and both internal and external bleeding are the most common symptoms of the disease.