PM Barzani, Swiss ambassador highlight IDP situation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Ambassador of Switzerland to Jordan and Iraq, Emilija Georgieva, in Erbil, where they discussed the situation of internally displaced people (IDP) in the region, among other subjects, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

“The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Switzerland. He expressed admiration for Switzerland's successful experiences across various domains and highlighted the Kurdistan Region's aspiration to learn from them,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Ambassador commended the progress in the Kurdistan Region and reiterated her country’s willingness to strengthen bilateral ties with the Kurdistan Region, especially in the commerce and industry fields.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between Erbil-Baghdad and reaffirmed the importance of upholding the agreement between the KRG and the Iraqi federal government. The two sides also emphasized the importance of respecting Kurdistan's constitutional rights.

Both officials highlighted the situation of IDPs and refugees and confirmed the need to establish suitable conditions for their voluntary repatriation to their homes.

Lastly, they discussed climate change's detrimental effects and the need to safeguard water sources.

According to the Joint Crisis Centre of the KRG's Ministry of the Interior, roughly 926,000 IDPs and refugees from mostly Syria live in the Kurdistan Region