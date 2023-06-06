PM Barzani congratulates new Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a phone call on Tuesday congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as the new Foreign Minister of Turkey.

“In a phone call, I congratulated @HakanFidan on his appointment as the new Foreign Minister of Türkiye,” PM Barzani said in the tweet.

“I look forward to working with him and deepening our cooperation,” he added.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his new cabinet and appointed Hakan Fidan as Foreign Minister.

On Monday, Hakan Fidan, the former head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization, took office and replaced Mevlut Cavusoglu as Foreign Minister.

In Turkey’s second round of presidential election voting held on May 28, Erdogan received 52 percent of the vote, while his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 48 percent of the vote. According to the Supreme Election Council of Turkey, 54.2 million citizens voted in the second round of the presidential election with a turnout of 84.2 percent.